10 Highest RTP Slots

ThePOGG.com is an online casino portal that has over 1000 casino reviews and over 2000 online slots reviewed. They are one of the few sites to list as many RTP values for slots. RTP of course means return to player and is the inverse of house edge. So a 97% RTP would equal a 3% house edge so wagering $100 should yield an average return of $97.

The 10 top list of slots by RTP are:

Tropic Reels – 98.95% [Playtech] Ugga Bugga – 99.07% [Playtech] Cinerama – 98.94% [Playtech] Cinema Classic – 98.5% [MultiSlot] Mega Joker – 98.9% [Net Entertainment] Ocean Princess – 99.07% [Playtech] Triple Profit – 98.72% [Playtech] Jackpot 6000 – 98.75% [Net Entertainment] Sensible Soccer – 100% [Playtech] Lucky Mermaid – 98.5% [MultiSlot]

Overall some of the top recurring slots by software were Playtech games where they have games that are north of 99% RTP. We don’t know anything about the variance of these slot games but a low variance means your gameplay will last longer. Overall with house edges this low, most of these slots tend to have high variance so you might lose faster but have bigger wins to counter out the losses but when you add it all up, on average you should be losing less money here, just that on the short term you’ll either feel the sting or score a decent sized win to make up for it.

Most online slots tend to have an house edge of 4% to 5% or an RTP of 95% to 96%. Players should probably avoid slots that have an RTP lower than 95 and finding slots that are 98% or higher are tougher to find but certainly not impossible.

There are some slots listed at 100% RTP but they were left off the list as we need to confirm these games are indeed true.

Some of the 3 worst slots for lowest RTP values are:

The Dark Knight – 88.96% [Microgaming] Super Nudge 6000 – 74.9% [Net Entertainment] Mega Moolah – 88.12% [Microgaming]

Tips on which slots to play and which ones to avoid

Movie Slots

Without a doubt, if you see a movie themed slot or something that has some celebrity status behind it, as much as you might want to play the slot, these ones tend to have the higher house edges and lower RTP values. The reason for this is say for the Batman slot for The Dark Knight, the software has to pay royalties for the movie rights so this is built into the house edge.

Music Slots

There are other slots games that are popular as rock bands like MegaDeth and Guns ‘N Roses have their own slot game. The Guns ‘N Roses slot game is one of the most popular by NetEnt and MegaDeth slot which was a popular release many years ago. These are great slot games but like movie slots, they come with royalties so it’s actually in your best interest to avoid these slot games.

Progressive Jackpot Slots

Progressive slots are both good and bad: bad when the jackpot amount is below the average payout and great when it’s above average.

Max Coins

Some payouts are at their highest when you are playing with max coins set. Sometimes by choosing anything other than the highest coin settings you’ll actually get a lower payout in proportion to your bet so a jackpot win will pay out proportionally less. This is a sure way to increase the house edge and decrease your return.

Know your RTP

Many casinos now list the RTP values at some point in the game and it’s becoming more normal for casinos to list this information. When in doubt, visit ThePOGG.com to get this info as they have the most RTP values listed out of any site.