20 States Join New Jersey’s Sports Betting Fight

The American Gaming Association has joined with 20 states in filing briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of New Jersey’s attempts to offer sports betting in the state.

New Jersey has made several appeals as courts have repeatedly struck down its attempts to overthrow the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which bans sports betting in all but four states. New Jersey’s latest attempt seeks to decriminalize sports betting by allowing unregulated sports betting at casinos and racetracks.

The move was struck down in federal court and at the federal appeals level, but the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case this fall.

Two separate amicus brief filings were made to the court—one by the association and one by a group of states led by West Virginia and its attorney general, Patrick Morrissey. The briefs ask the court to strike down PASPA.

Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the AGA, said the brief filed by the group of states shows that the move to offer legalized sports betting is growing in the country.

“State legislatures are beginning to hear the message,” he said in a press release. “Currently, 14 states have already introduced sports betting bills or resolutions in anticipation of legal sports betting that could be coming soon. Eighteen other states have joined West Virginia in filing a separate amicus brief to the Supreme Court. We’re thrilled to see these 18 states join West Virginia, and we think that will go a long way with the court,” he continued.

The number of state attorneys general or governors signing onto the brief has now grown to 20.

