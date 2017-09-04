888 Fined Nearly £8 Million by UK Gambling Commission

888 has been issued a penalty of £7.8m (€8.5m/$10.1m) by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) as a result of “failings” in its handling of vulnerable customers.

In a statement published today (Thursday) on the UKGC website, the national regulatory body said the fine represents a record financial penalty and follows the discovery of “significant flaws” in 888’s social responsibility processes.

The UKGC, which announced in May that it was to review 888’s UK licence, found that a technical failure in the operator’s systems meant over 7,000 customers who had chosen to self-exclude from the casino/poker/sport platform were still able to access their accounts via the 888Bingo platform.

The customers in question deposited £3.5m into their accounts during the period that the issue was undetected and were able to gamble for the entire time.

The UKGC also concluded that 888 failed to recognise visible signs of problem gambling behaviour displayed by an individual customer, which in turn led to criminal activity.

The customer staked more than £1.3m through 888, including £55,000 stolen from their employer, over a 13-month period, with an average of three or four large bets placed each day.

More at iGaming Business