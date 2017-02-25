888Poker to Sponsor WSOP Again

888poker has agreed a deal to continue as lead sponsor of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) for the 2017 series.

The online operator’s logo will appear at all events in the WSOP 2017 season, which is due to begin in May.

The extended agreement also includes exclusive television sponsorship rights.

International players hoping to gain a seat at the WSOP 2017 season will have to win it on the 888poker website.

More at iGaming Business