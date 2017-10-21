Absolute Poker Co-Founder Out of Jail

Absolute Poker co-founder Scott Tom has returned to his home in Antigua after serving a week in a United States jail on illegal gambling charges.

Tom, who faced multiple felony charges after being indicted on April 15, 2011 aka Black Friday, reached a plea deal with US prosecutors on May 31 in which he agreed to plead guilty to a single count of being an accessory after the fact in the transmission of gambling information (a misdemeanor).

As part of his plea deal, Tom agreed to forfeit $300k and was released on bail ahead of his sentencing on September 28. Under the advisory Sentencing Guidelines, Tom was eligible for a sentence of probation.

At the sentencing, Tom’s lawyer James Henderson requested that Tom be sentenced to time served, and the prosecutor did not expressly request that Tom serve a custodial sentence.

However, US Magistrate Judge Barbara C. Moses apparently went a bit ‘rogue,’ ordering Tom to spend seven days behind bars before he was allowed to leave the United States. Moses reportedly didn’t feel that Tom had actually served any time in jail during the booking process so a sentence of ‘time served’ wasn’t appropriate.