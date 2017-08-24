Absolute Poker & Ultimate Bet to Return $30 Million

US online poker players who were owed money by two long defunct online poker sites — Absolute Poker and Ultimate Bet — will be getting more than $30 million of their money back.

The US government, via a third party, recently announced it would be refunding “almost $33.5 million.”

The news came from the Garden City Group, which is handling the remissions process, via a website dedicated to refunding players’ money.

More from the announcement: GCG has been informed that the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section of the Department of Justice (MLARS) has approved a first round of payments to Petitioners who confirmed their Absolute Poker / Ultimate Bet account balances prior to the initial June 9, 2017 filing deadline. The distribution will include payments to approximately 7,400 Petitioners with awards totaling almost $33.5 million.

