Absolute Poker & Ultimate Bet to Return $30 Million

US online poker players who were owed money by two long defunct online poker sites — Absolute Poker and Ultimate Bet — will be getting more than $30 million of their money back.
The US government, via a third party, recently announced it would be refunding “almost $33.5 million.”
The news came from the Garden City Group, which is handling the remissions process, via a website dedicated to refunding players’ money.
More from the announcement: GCG has been informed that the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section of the Department of Justice (MLARS) has approved a first round of payments to Petitioners who confirmed their Absolute Poker / Ultimate Bet account balances prior to the initial June 9, 2017 filing deadline. The distribution will include payments to approximately 7,400 Petitioners with awards totaling almost $33.5 million.
After Six Years, Absolute Poker Players to be Paid The US Department of Justice announced on Monday that class action settlement company Garden City Group (GCG) will monitor the process for the compensation of Absolute Poker players who were not able to withdraw their funds from the online poker room after it was faced with a civil […]
Black Friday Poker Payments… After Six Years Six years after the U.S. Department of Justice took down major online poker sites, many players are still waiting to get their money on deposit returned.
This week it was announced that customers may not have to wait much longer for monies from Absolute Poker and Ultimate Bet.
We […]
Tax Implications Of Full Tilt Poker Payments Card Player - On September 16, the Garden City Group is set to start the claims process for American players who have money stuck on Full Tilt Poker. Some players have even begun to receive emails detailing the payout process. As the date rapidly approaches, players are starting to […]