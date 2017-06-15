AGA Goes After Federal Sports Betting Ban

The casino industry’s largest lobbying group in the U.S. is ramping up its efforts to repeal a 25-year-old federal law that bans sports betting in most states.

The American Gaming Association on Monday announced the creation of a coalition involving organizations of attorneys general and police, policymakers and others to advocate for the repeal of the ban that the industry says has fueled the $150 billion illegal sports betting market.

“The American Gaming Association believes a perfect storm is aligning and now is the time to repeal a failing law,” Freeman said during the announcement. He cited a recent survey commissioned by the organization that found there is strong bipartisan support nationwide for legal sports betting, as well as Oxford Economics research showing that legalizing sports betting in the U.S. could support more than 150,000 jobs.

The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 bans sports betting in every state except Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon. Legal sports gambling is allowed in those states because they had approved some form of wagering before the federal law went into effect.

More at Las Vegas Sun

Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:

  • AGA Says Congress Must Act on Sports Betting Ban Congressional action appears necessary if sports betting is to be legalized in Atlantic City casinos and elsewhere across the U.S. That’s the conclusion of American Gaming Association President Geoff Freeman following this week’s rejection of New Jersey’s effort to get  a court-ordered […]
  • Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors. On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
  • The American Sports Betting Situation There is a lot of talk about legalizing sports betting in the US, but we're a long way from making that a reality. However, public opinion seems to be in our favor, and the state of New Jersey is leading the charge to charge the laws! This week's special offer is from bet365!