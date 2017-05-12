AGA Says 75% of Americans Favor Legalized Sports Betting

A majority of Americans are in favor of allowing states to decide whether to legalize sports betting, with avid sports fans even more likely to support such a move.

That’s according to a survey commissioned by the American Gaming Association, the casino group pushing for regulation of sports wagering around the US. Perhaps the most shocking data: A minority of people are unaware of the current legality of sports betting in the US.

The firm Greenberg Quinlan Rosner conducted the national survey for the AGA. The questions revolved around people’s attitudes toward sports betting. In particular, it polled sentiment toward PASPA, the federal law that prohibits single-game sports betting outside of Nevada. The most interesting insight from the data might be the fact that only 38 percent recognize that it is not legal in most of the nation.

