Ajit Pai: Asshole of the Year

The Federal Communications Commission may have voted to repeal Net Neutrality, with their King Ding Dong Ajit Pai leading the way, but this issue is far from settled. Several states are considering legal action, while the US Senate is interested in possible criminal activity during the comment period on the FCC website.
The Dangers of Losing Net Neutrality What would losing net neutrality look like for the online gambling industry?
It could be very, very ugly... for casino players, poker players, sports bettors and gaming operators.
The FCC and their leader Ajit Pai seem ready to vote down Net Neutrality next week.
SIGN NET […]
Minnesota and Washington State Plan Lawsuits Over Net Neutrality Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he would sue to block the end of net neutrality rules, becoming the latest state attorney general to announce a challenge to the repeal.
His announcement comes shortly after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), led […]
Democrat Senators to Force Vote on Net Neutrality Repeal
The top U.S. Senate Democrat said on Friday he would force a vote on the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to repeal landmark net neutrality rules, but the move was unlikely to block a ruling that could reshape the digital landscape.
The FCC voted Thursday along party […]