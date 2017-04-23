Alabama Could be Next to Regulate Fantasy Sports

Alabama could soon operate legal daily fantasy sports as State legislators decided to pass the bill. According to Biz Journals, the Alabama House of Representatives approved yesterday a gaming amendment to include daily fantasy sports under local regulations. The sector will still be considered as illegal until the Senate confirms the House approval.
Daily fantasy sports operations, licenses, taxes and conditions will be under the control of recently-created Alabama Advisory Council on Gaming. Following other federal states’ measures, regional officials are discussing whether daily fantasy sports represents a form of illegal gambling (based on luck) or if it offers betting tournaments based on players’ skills.
The vote held yesterday by the Alabama House members resulted in 43-38. The State’s Senate will review the potential law in the upcoming weeks. The House resolution was published one week later after neighbour state, Arkansas, became the 11th state to approve a complete regulation on the daily fantasy sports industry.
