Alabama Says “No” to Fantasy Sports

The tide never turned for a daily fantasy sports bill in Alabama. As a result, DraftKings, FanDuel and the rest of the paid-entry fantasy sports industry is likely to continue to stay out of the state for the foreseeable future.

The Alabama legislature adjourned its session on Friday night. That adjournment did not come with a vote in the state Senate on a bill (H 354) that would have legalized and regulated paid-entry fantasy in the state.

There had been action on the bill on Wednesday — including amendments — but the bill never came up for a vote.

Given the contentious nature of debate in the House and a razor-thin margin on a vote in that chamber, the inaction in the Senate isn’t that shocking. (The House also provided this comical moment where a state representative threatened to out lawmakers who bet on college football games.)

An attempt to legalize DFS in Alabama in 2016 also came up short.

