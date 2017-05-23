Amaya Gaming Changes Name & Moves Offices

Canadian online gambling operator Amaya Gaming plans to rebrand and relocate to Toronto after posting better than expected results in the first quarter of 2017.

Figures released Friday show Amaya’s revenue rising 10% year-on-year to US$317.3m in the first three months of 2017, while adjusted earnings shot up 22% to $151m and net earnings rose 18.5% to $65.7m, thanks in part to an $11.6m reduction in general and administrative expenses.

The parent company of PokerStars reported online poker revenue inching up 1.1% to $218.7m, the first such rise in three quarters. However, the poker numbers were flat in constant currency terms.

The company’s efforts to pivot away from its pure poker roots continue to pay off, as poker’s share of the overall revenue pie fell to 69% in Q1, down from 75% in the same period last year. Combined casino/sports revenue shot up 47% to $88.3m.

