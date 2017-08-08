American Cross-Border Online Poker

This week we take a look at New Jersey’s goal of cross-border online poker for the United States. Having a common player pool for Internet poker between states would completely change the business model. We’re also covering stories on tribal gaming and Amaya. This week’s special offer comes from the Wild Vegas Casino.
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Another American Online Gambling Ban In what has been a surprising move (considering how late in the legislative session the action comes and the lack of previous interest in the subject), Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has filed a bill on the Senate agenda that looks to be taking up the action of either banning online […]
The Future of iGaming in America
With the recent challenges to Internet gambling in the United States, a pannel discussion at the Global Gaming Expo addressed the issue this week. Moderated by Lloyd Levenson, Chairman of the Casino and iGaming Law practice group, this panel of experts discussed the issues […]
Two Online Poker Bills to be Introduced in the US House From Poker Fuse
Federal lawmakers show renewed interest in online poker.
Interest in online poker at the federal level has been renewed and, according to spokespersons for two members of the US House of Representatives, two separate bills to regulate online poker are expected […]