American Professional Athletes Talk Sports Betting
A group of professional sports players unions have joined together to call for a greater say on the potential expansion of regulated sports betting in the US.
Unions for players across NFL American football, NHL ice hockey, NBA basketball and MLB baseball have been working on a joint effort to ensure that any new laws take into account players’ rights and the integrity in their respective sports.
However, the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) have issued a joint statement urging lawmakers to consider players when setting any new regulations.
More at iGaming Business
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
- Now, even longer odds for New Jersey sports betting New York Business Journal - New Jersey’s plan to legalize sports betting suffered a blow when a federal court ruled that the state’s law conflicts with federal law and, therefore, cannot move forward.
According to a report by the Associated Press, a panel at the 3rd Circuit Court of […]
- Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors.
On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
- NBA Wants Sports Betting Reform but Won’t Help Fight Sports betting will be broadly legalized in the US in approximately four years and one of its highest profile proponents, the National Basketball Association, will continue to call for a regulatory framework for wagering, American Gaming Association president and CEO Geoff Freeman said […]