American Professional Athletes Talk Sports Betting

A group of professional sports players unions have joined together to call for a greater say on the potential expansion of regulated sports betting in the US.

Unions for players across NFL American football, NHL ice hockey, NBA basketball and MLB baseball have been working on a joint effort to ensure that any new laws take into account players’ rights and the integrity in their respective sports.

However, the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) have issued a joint statement urging lawmakers to consider players when setting any new regulations.

More at iGaming Business