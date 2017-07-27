Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Slot Machine from Scientific Games

The Anchorman slot machine has a Big Bonus Ribbon Stop featuring the characters and the Really Good Jackpot! If the Ribbon stops on a character, another bonus game starring that character is triggered.
You can read more about the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Slot Machine when you visit the Scientific Games website.
