Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Slot Machine from Scientific Games

We take a first look at game play from the Anchorman slot machine from Scientific Games! A huge, funny and entertaining slot game delivered on their Twin Star cabinet!

Scientific Games says that the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Slot Machine is “…pack with entertaining bonus games featuring Ron Burgundy and his comical Channel 4 News team, and hilarious footage from the movie.”

The Anchorman slot machine has a Big Bonus Ribbon Stop featuring the characters and the Really Good Jackpot! If the Ribbon stops on a character, another bonus game starring that character is triggered.

You can read more about the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Slot Machine when you visit the Scientific Games website.