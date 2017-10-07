Another Year, Another Pennsylvania iGaming Screw Up

The Pennsylvania legislature has done it again. After a week of positive news surrounding the backroom negotiations between leadership in the House and Senate, it appeared a light had finally appeared at the end of the state’s budget tunnel. After months of negotiations, Pennsylvania’s budget was coming into focus, with the passage of the long-awaited funding bill expected at any moment.
And then on Wednesday, the wheels came off. On a day when a vote on a budget package was anticipated, the House floor descended into chaos, and the legislature adjourned until October 16. Meanwhile, the state continues to operate without a budget, and Pennsylvania continues tumbling down a fiscal cliff with its residents suffering the consequences.
A group of House Republicans made a last-ditch effort to fully fund the budget without creating a new tax on natural gas drilling companies. Their solution was an unpopular tax increase on hotels in the Keystone State. When that attempt seemingly failed the House descended into what can only be described as utter chaos.
Online Gambling In Doubt as Pennsylvania Deadline Looms An online gambling bill in Pennsylvania remains in limbo as a deadline for the state budget looms and an impasse between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans in the legislature is unresolved.
Since a Senate hearing in the Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee held […]
Fantasy Sports Now Legal in Kansas Kansas State Governor Sam Brownback has signed a bill that will legalise fantasy sports gaming activities in the US state.
Having received heavy support from the public and government figures, Bill HB 2155 was passed in the state senate by a vote of 37-1.
Signed by Governor […]
Pennsylvania Online Gambling a Coin Flip Next week, Pennsylvania lawmakers in the House Gaming Oversight Committee will take another look at regulated online gaming for the Keystone State. The hearing would add to the growing list of meetings on the proposal. The bill has been discussed more than 50 separate times since the […]