Another Year, Another Pennsylvania iGaming Screw Up

The Pennsylvania legislature has done it again. After a week of positive news surrounding the backroom negotiations between leadership in the House and Senate, it appeared a light had finally appeared at the end of the state’s budget tunnel. After months of negotiations, Pennsylvania’s budget was coming into focus, with the passage of the long-awaited funding bill expected at any moment.

And then on Wednesday, the wheels came off. On a day when a vote on a budget package was anticipated, the House floor descended into chaos, and the legislature adjourned until October 16. Meanwhile, the state continues to operate without a budget, and Pennsylvania continues tumbling down a fiscal cliff with its residents suffering the consequences.

A group of House Republicans made a last-ditch effort to fully fund the budget without creating a new tax on natural gas drilling companies. Their solution was an unpopular tax increase on hotels in the Keystone State. When that attempt seemingly failed the House descended into what can only be described as utter chaos.

