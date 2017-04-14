Arkansas Becomes 11th State to Regulate Fantasy Sports

Daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry has legally expanded to Arkansas, the 11th State to approve a complete regulation on the real money betting sector.According to Legal Sports Report, last Monday Arkansas’ Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the legislation allowing it to become effective.

The daily fantasy sports industry is very popular across the United States, although few governments have set legal conditions of operations. Meanwhile, other States such as Georgia, Illinois and Texas are debating a further implementation of similar projects.

So far, daily fantasy sports operators have only been offering legal platforms in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Tennessee and Virginia. However, this modality of gaming operates in markets where legislators have not approved related laws yet.

