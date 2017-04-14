Arkansas Becomes 11th State to Regulate Fantasy Sports

Daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry has legally expanded to Arkansas, the 11th State to approve a complete regulation on the real money betting sector.According to Legal Sports Report, last Monday Arkansas’ Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the legislation allowing it to become effective.
The daily fantasy sports industry is very popular across the United States, although few governments have set legal conditions of operations. Meanwhile, other States such as Georgia, Illinois and Texas are debating a further implementation of similar projects.
So far, daily fantasy sports operators have only been offering legal platforms in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Tennessee and Virginia. However, this modality of gaming operates in markets where legislators have not approved related laws yet.
Fantasy Sports Now Legal in Kansas Kansas State Governor Sam Brownback has signed a bill that will legalise fantasy sports gaming activities in the US state.
Having received heavy support from the public and government figures, Bill HB 2155 was passed in the state senate by a vote of 37-1.
Signed by Governor […]
Fantasy Sports Pay $12 Million for “Deceptive Ads” in New York The country’s two leading online daily fantasy sports companies are paying out big — in fines to the state. FanDuel and DraftKings on Tuesday agreed to pay $6 million each to settle lawsuits from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleging they engaged in false and deceptive advertising […]
New York Lawsuit to Stop Fantasy Sports The constitutionality of a new law legalizing and regulating daily fantasy sports in New York is being challenged in court, according to the group Stop Predatory Gambling.
According to SPG, a group of New York citizens filed a lawsuit with the New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday. […]