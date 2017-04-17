Baseball Commissioner Willing to Discuss Sports Betting

Rob Manfred, commissioner of North America’s Major League Baseball (MLB), has said he would be prepared to hold further talks over wider legalisation of sports betting in the US.
Nevada is the only US state in which wagering on sports is legal, but a number of other states have introduced legislation that could legalise the sector.
However, plans have been met with a mixed response from professional leagues in the country.
National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver has said he would be open to the idea of expansion, while NFL American football league chief Roger Goodell last week reiterated his opposition.
Speaking to Yahoo Finance in February, Manfred said the league was “re-examining” its opposition to sports betting, and the commissioner has now told ESPN Radio that he has commenced talks with MLB franchise owners over the possibility of wider legalisation.
“I think Adam [Silver] has done a nice job of making people aware that the landscape on sports gambling is changing around us, has changed dramatically,” Manfred said.
