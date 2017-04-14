Bellagio Fire Sweep Through Roof of Shops

Clark County Fire is investigating a fire that broke out on the Bellagio Hotel’s roof Thursday night.

The initial call came in shortly after 10 p.m. when the alarm system inside the fire control room went off inside the hotel. Due to how quickly the fire was burning, a second alarm was called in.

Fire officials say 12 firefighters battled the blaze on the roof and were able to contain it in a little more than hour.

As crews battled the blaze, Flamingo Road at Las Vegas Boulevard was shutdown in both directions.

Clark County Fire says the fire may have started in the decorative styrofoam. The damage is about 30 to 40 feet above the retail shops which were closed at the time of the fire.

