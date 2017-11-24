Benefits of being a Casino Patron

It’s probably likely that you like playing casino games, but how loyal would you say you are to the places where you place your bets? Did you know that there’s some definite upsides to being a loyal customer who goes back to the same place time and again? Well, everyone knows Brick and Mortar casinos can be pretty welcoming if you go there all the time and if you spend enough you can even get High Roller status. But, there are also major benefits to doing the same at an online one like Paddy Power Casino! OK, so, you won’t get a free hotel stay and a steak dinner- but you will get a couple of perks that make your casino experience a bit more enjoyable.

First major benefit, you only have the one account to worry about. If you go to multiple gambling sites then it can be difficult to keep your head straight about what your username and password is, what your balance was last time you played and how long it’ll take to withdraw funds from this one account to transfer to the other. Not that you can’t have plenty of fun playing on multiple sites, there’s a lot of places out there and no one site is going to have every game possible. But unless you’re really into spreadsheets then tracking all your bonuses (which are sticky, which are traditional), how well you’re doing at any one game and what you need to do to make a withdrawal, can all get pretty confusing.

Or how about the perks of knowing where everything is? Like cooking in your own kitchen, it’s just good to know where everything is. Alright, so it’s not something the casino is directly doing for you, but the familiarity of knowing just what to press to get to your favourite games and exactly how much you can spend betting on a spin of the roulette wheel is a major benefit if you’re just looking to play a few games. It’d be pretty annoying if you jumped ship to go to a new casino and found out that, after all the bonuses you got, your favourite slot game isn’t available on the new site.

OK, OK, the real benefit is that an online casino is going to have a loyalty scheme in place that’ll provide you with an incentive to play there. The scheme can take many forms, some have a VIP/High Roller like experience that gives you better bonuses, some might give you time-based rewards for playing a certain amount. Some places even have a Reward scheme where you get points for gambling that you can redeem for actual cash! A few places do combinations of these but the general feeling is the same, if you stay loyal to the one casino then you’ll be reaping the rewards once they see how valuable you are as a customer. So, the benefits reaaaaaally boil down to having a rewards scheme which any good online casino will have, but still, think how much time you’ll save not having to try every possible password to log in?