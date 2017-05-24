Betting on an NFL Game While at an NFL Game?

The new Las Vegas Raiders stadium — scheduled for completion in 2020 — sets up an interesting dynamic for gambling and the NFL. Namely, sports betting is legal in Nevada, while daily fantasy sports exists only in a limited fashion via the state’s existing gaming laws.

Reporting from ESPN indicates that the state’s casinos and sportsbooks expect mobile Nevada sports betting to be able to take place inside the Raiders’ stadium. That leaves the possibility that you could bet on games while attending an NFL game, but not play DFS.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority approved a lease for a yet-to-be-built stadium last week. That lease reportedly had language that basically shuts out all forms of gambling from being offered on the premises.

That does not appear to be the case for mobile sports wagering, however, per ESPN: “…the stadium authority and Nevada gaming officials, nothing in the lease blocks access to the mobile sports betting apps offered by the majority of the state’s regulated sportsbooks.”

How likely sports betting is to actually happen in stadium when the Raiders arrive is a matter for debate. But we do know where DFS stands in the state.

