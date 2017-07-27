Big Surprise: California Tribes Oppose Sports Betting

The CNIGA has warned that a sports betting bill in the state would violate the tribal-state compacts.
After the announcement that assemblymember Adam Gray introduced a constitutional amendment that would allow California to offer sports betting in the state if the federal law changes, the CNIGA said that it would violate the tribal-state compacts.
Steve Stallings, chairman of the California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA), warned that the constitutional amendment that paves the way for a legal sports betting market in California violates the tribal-state compacts.
“Historically, the association has opposed bills that expand the scope of gaming in California in violation of tribal compacts limiting casino-style games to tribal reservations,” said the official to Gambling Compliance.
