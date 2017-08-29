Black Friday Payouts & Betting on Black

Absolute Poker and Ultimate Bet payouts may finally be on their way to players soon. Plus, we review the fight between Mayweather and McGregor and how Paddy Power promoted the event. This week’s special offer comes from the Spin It online casino.
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Paddy Power Racist Mayweather Tweet? Irish bookmaker Paddy Power has found itself in the middle of a social media firestorm after advising punters “to always bet on black” ahead of the historic Floyd “Money” Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight this weekend.
he Independent reported that the Dublin-based bookmaker has […]
Absolute Poker & Ultimate Bet to Return $30 Million US online poker players who were owed money by two long defunct online poker sites — Absolute Poker and Ultimate Bet — will be getting more than $30 million of their money back.
The US government, via a third party, recently announced it would be refunding “almost $33.5 […]