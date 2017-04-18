Black Friday Poker Payments… After Six Years

Six years after the U.S. Department of Justice took down major online poker sites, many players are still waiting to get their money on deposit returned. This week it was announced that customers may not have to wait much longer for monies from Absolute Poker and Ultimate Bet. This week’s special offer is from Slots Capital Casino.
