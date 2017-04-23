Bookmakers Release Trump Impeachment Odds

The 45th US President Donald Trump has proved to be a man of rare talent and admirable consistency. Indeed, the fact that somehow all (or almost all) of his decisions and actions usually turn out to be ones vocally opposed by the majorities should be seen as a rare talent. Not necessarily a positive talent, but a talent of some sort.

President Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2017. Two months into office and he has somehow managed to vex and irritate the whole world, and we live in a big world. Despite the overall discontent with the greater portion of his policies, America’s top official and his havoc-causing actions have become favorite material for bookmakers to offer odds on.

Here it is important to note that betting is prohibited in the US, with Nevada sports books being the only exceptions. Those, however, accept only bets on sports events. Overseas bookies, on the other hand, have been offering different odds on Mr. Trump, some of which quite extravagant, since he was announced as the President-elect in November 2016.

