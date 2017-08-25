Bovada Poker Makes a Return

As of the morning of Aug. 22, 2017, online sports-betting and casino site Bovada.lv has added a poker room to its menu of services. The company had operated a poker site on the Bodog Network before deciding to stop offering poker in August 2016. Now Bovada is back on the PaiWangLuo Network and spreading the same U.S.-friendly online card games that it used to. PaiWangLuo purchased the poker platform of the Bodog Network early in 2017.

The opening of Bovada’s casino and sports user base to the poker room should have a healthy effect on game quality across the entire PaiWangLuo Network. The network has long been the largest destination for online poker in the United States, as tracked by Pokerscout.com, but there are occasions – like today – when the Winning Poker Network has temporarily usurped this spot. This latest infusion of traffic from Bovada should allow PWL to pull more comfortably ahead of its competitors. Another operator on the same network, Ignition Poker, recently started accepting Australians, which is expected to have a similar beneficial effect on the size of the network.

