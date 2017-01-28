Brent Musburger Leaves ESPN for Sports Betting Network

You are listening live from the South Point sports book, which will serve as the hub of Brent Musburger’s new sports betting network in Las Vegas.

Banners promoting the iconic broadcaster’s burgeoning Vegas Sports Information Network (VSIN) were already hanging inside the South Point on Wednesday, when it was announced that Musburger will end his play-by-play career with ABC/ESPN at the end of January to help his family start a sports betting venture.

Musburger, 77, called countless big events over the past 40 years — welcoming viewers with his signature “You are looking live” catchphrase — since rising to fame on CBS in the 1970s as host of “The NFL Today.”

He will call his final game on ESPN on Tuesday, when Kentucky hosts Georgia at Rupp Arena, where he called Villanova’s historic upset of Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA championship game.

“What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company,” Musburger said in a statement. “A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail.

“But the next rodeo for me is in Las Vegas. Stop by and we’ll share a cold one and some good stories. I may even buy!”

If he’s buying, it most likely will be at a bar at the South Point, where all programming for the first-ever sports betting network will originate from.

