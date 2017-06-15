Buffalo Thundering 7s Slot Machine from Aristocrat

We take a look at Aristocrat’s Buffalo Thundering 7s Slot Machine! The Buffalo slots are some of the most popular multi-reel games found in casinos.
Buffalo Thundering 7s is the first to be delivered on the new RELM stepper cabinet! This straight forward 3-Reel slot machine comes with big payouts and huge progressive jackpots. Plus, it features a Wheel mechanic for added excitement!
Aristocrat says that “…You’re bound to hear the roar of ‘Buffalo!’ echo across the gaming floor. Buffalo is a cult classic that has stampeded its way across the world, with multiple cabinet configurations and enhanced features that give players a unique playing opportunity.”
Game of Thrones Slot Machine from Aristocrat We catch up with Aristocrat Gaming about their Game of Thrones Slot Machine! Watch game play and hear the sounds of this massive and beautifully put together video slot machine! Sure to be a hit with slot players and Game of Thrones fans as well.
Online Casino Archives had this to say […]
Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Slot Machine from Aristocrat The Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Slot Machine from Aristocrat puts a new spin on the iconic horror hostess and celebrates her 35 years as a cultural icon of everything spooky.
Appropriately housed in the double-sized Arc Double cabinet, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark brings all of […]
Tim McGraw Slot Machine from Aristocrat The Tim McGraw Slot Machine is set roll out to casino floors, and Aristocrat Gaming looks to have a hit on their hands! Making it's debut at the Global Gaming Expo in the fall of 2016, the Tim McGraw video slot comes on the Arc Double game cabinet, and features a wheel where players spin […]