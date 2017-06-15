Buffalo Thundering 7s Slot Machine from Aristocrat

We take a look at Aristocrat’s! The Buffalo slots are some of the most popular multi-reel games found in casinos.

Buffalo Thundering 7s is the first to be delivered on the new RELM stepper cabinet! This straight forward 3-Reel slot machine comes with big payouts and huge progressive jackpots. Plus, it features a Wheel mechanic for added excitement!

Aristocrat says that “…You’re bound to hear the roar of ‘Buffalo!’ echo across the gaming floor. Buffalo is a cult classic that has stampeded its way across the world, with multiple cabinet configurations and enhanced features that give players a unique playing opportunity.”

