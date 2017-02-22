California Online Poker Returns for 2017

Online poker legislation has become a perennial event in California, with efforts stretching back some 10 years.
Despite a decade of debate, the state still seems far away from getting a bill across the finish line. But that doesn’t mean lawmakers won’t try.
California Assemblymember Reginald Jones-Sawyer introduced the state’s latest online poker legislative effort, the Internet Poker Consumer Protection Act, which seeks to legalize and regulate online poker in the Golden State.
Jones-Sawyer’s bill (AB 1677) would allow approved tribes and card rooms to offer online poker to anyone over the age of 21 located in the state of California.
Racetracks would not be eligible to operate online poker sites under AB 1677.
Instead, the bill uses the racing compromise first put forth last year by Assemblymember Adam Gray.
California Online Poker Makes Progress The latest changes to California’s Internet poker bill call for online gaming companies who facilitated poker games for Americans between 2006 and 2011 to be excluded from the Golden State market for five years, according to a report from The Los Angeles Times.
The amendment would […]
Online Poker Debate Rages on in California Two influential American Indian tribes are publicly asking a politically powerful tribal coalition to ease its opposition to extending eligibility for online poker website licenses to California race tracks, but skepticism remains that a bill will make it out of the legislature this […]
California Online Poker Heads for Assembly Vote The California Assembly Appropriations Committee passed a bill regulating online poker in the state on Wednesday, sending it to the full chamber for a possible vote.The committee approved AB 2863 on Wednesday.
A vote had been scheduled to take place last week, but that was delayed as […]