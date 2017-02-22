California Online Poker Returns for 2017

Online poker legislation has become a perennial event in California, with efforts stretching back some 10 years.

Despite a decade of debate, the state still seems far away from getting a bill across the finish line. But that doesn’t mean lawmakers won’t try.

California Assemblymember Reginald Jones-Sawyer introduced the state’s latest online poker legislative effort, the Internet Poker Consumer Protection Act, which seeks to legalize and regulate online poker in the Golden State.

Jones-Sawyer’s bill (AB 1677) would allow approved tribes and card rooms to offer online poker to anyone over the age of 21 located in the state of California.

Racetracks would not be eligible to operate online poker sites under AB 1677.

Instead, the bill uses the racing compromise first put forth last year by Assemblymember Adam Gray.

