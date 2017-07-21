California Wants Sports Betting Reform

California has become the latest state to join a call for wider legalisation of sports betting in the US.
Assembly member Adam C. Gray, chair of California’s Assembly Governmental Organisation Committee, yesterday (Thursday) put forward a constitutional amendment to authorise sports wagering in the state, contingent upon a change in federal law.
In a statement, Gray said the ACA 18 amendment is in response to confirmation that the US Supreme Court will hear an appeal by the state of New Jersey in its own efforts to legalise sports betting.
At present, sports wagering is only legal in four states, including Nevada, although a number of other states have called for current laws to be expanded to also allow them to offer similar services within their own jurisdictional boundaries.
California now joins the likes of Connecticut and Mississippi to have introduced bills that would allow their states to offer sports betting, should the Supreme Court rule in favour of New Jersey.
