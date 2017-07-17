Calvin Ayre No Longer a Wanted Man

Prosecutors have dropped all charges filed over five years ago against Calvin Ayre and the Bodog online gambling business.

In February 2012, the US Attorney for the District of Maryland indicted Bodog, Calvin Ayre and three other individuals on charges of illegal gambling and money laundering conspiracy. The indictment accused Bodog of offering gambling services to US customers between June 2006 and January 2012.

According to the Department of Justice, Bodog and the charged individuals were responsible for more than $100m in gambling proceeds being transmitted to customers in the United States. The original charges exposed the individuals to 25 years in prison and $1m in fines.

Neither the company nor the individuals ever appeared in court on the case, which remained dormant for more than five years. On July 14th, Chief Judge Catherine Blake of the United States District Court for the District of Maryland accepted a resolution that dismissed all of the felony charges against Calvin Ayre and Bodog. All of the charges against the other individuals were dismissed separately a short time ago.

In addition, the Bodog.com domain name, which had been forfeited to the United States in a related proceeding, has been returned in exchange for a $100,000 payment. CalvinAyre.com understands that the domain was purchased by friends of Ayre, and that the feds have placed no restrictions on its use, which virtually guarantees that the well-known domain will re-enter the gambling market in some form at some future date.

