How Casino Games Are Taking Over From Consoles

Online casinos have become a huge industry around the world and everyone is competing for a space in this lucrative industry. Various companies and developers are trying to develop new and innovative ways of bringing casino gaming to the world and with this have come great new games and ways of playing them.

Casino Gaming is Easy

The easiest and most convenient way to play casino games is using a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. The portability makes this option very popular as casino players can now enjoy a casino game any time of the day or night and most importantly wherever they are. It is so easy to enjoy a quick game of Poker of Blackjack while taking a lunch break or even while travelling to work or to a business meeting. With everyone being so busy now, playing mobile keno or other games on a handheld device is the answer. Gaming on a console on the other hand takes some setting up and must be connected to a TV or some sort of viewing device. This may take some time while a quick game could have been played.

Cost is a Factor

Mobile devices are often considerably cheaper than gaming consoles and the man on the street does not always have a large amount of disposable income to work with. Buying a smartphone or tablet usually serves more than one purpose, they can be used to make calls, check emails, connect on social media and can also be used for business. Although consoles are able to do a few of these things, they do not have the same functionality that a smartphone or tablet has. The financial aspect in many cases does play a big part in deciding what to buy.

Game Variety

Downloading casino games using a device or even a PC is a quick and simple process and with the instant play option casino players can enjoy casino games directly from their browser, without taking up unnecessary space. There are casino games available to be played on consoles, but Sony and Microsoft have not facilitated real money casino games. For many casino players the jackpots and winnings are a big drawcard and making it difficult to play for real money will definitely deter many players from playing on a console.

There are players who enjoy playing for free, but most of the time these players would eventually enjoy taking their winnings home with them. Casino apps are also a big part of casino gaming and with consoles players are not able to access these, which does limit their gaming somewhat.

Online casino sites offer a vast amount of games as well as many variations of traditional games such as Bingo, Poker and Roulette. There seems to be fewer casino games available for consoles and with so many games to choose from online it seems logical to rather play from a smartphone or tablet. When playing casino games on a console the actual casino aspect in many of the games is limited as the game is often combined with other facets such as in the case of Prominence Poker.

The convenience of playing casino games versus console gaming is also determined by what a player intends to get out of gaming. For serious gamers, the console is the obvious choice, but casino gaming on a mobile device offers many more options which includes being able to play for real money.