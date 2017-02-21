Casino in Danville?

The arguments continue on whether Danville should get its own casino. The mayor is definitely in support of the expansion of gambling into Springfield. People have an option of casino online gaming, where they have an access to the online games all the time, visit https://www.casinosonline-canada.ca/ to review online casinos. Estimated revenue collections and physical benefits from the project make the city executive’s case. Opposite him is the executive director of Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems. Her argument is that the losses that will be experienced by community cannot be valued.

There is a third voice which sounds more like a voice of reason. This is Tom Swoik, director of the Illinois Casino Gaming Association. He says there are already too many gambling opportunities in the state. Unlike the other two he actually has statistics to support his argument. Revenue from gambling in Illinois has gone down by nearly half, is one of the statistics he gives. Video Gambling is the reason why the revenues have gone down.

The digital gambling revolution is really affecting the traditional gambling market. This is due to the convenience that is offered at digital gambling portals. Advancements in online gambling are set to make it even more difficult for land based casinos to compete. Digital platforms now available attempt to recreate the live gambling experience.

With mobile casinos a person can gamble from where ever they are. Even during dinner! Developments in VR will improve the already great Live Dealer online casino experience. Such easy access to gambling destroys the morality reasons of not having the casino. Just the same way as the decline in profits kills the mayor's thrust.

Finally there is the money voice. Usually this is the voice that eventually gets its way. The Horse Racing Industry is fully behind the legislation. For them the bill will allow them to put video gambling machines on horse tracks. This group has the financial capacity to lobby the Bill through. The increase in revenue is incentive enough.