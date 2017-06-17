Some Casinos Pulling Skill Games Off Floors

Caesars’ first attempt to bring skill-based games to its Atlantic City casinos was apparently a flop, according to a report.
The 21 games placed at Harrah’s Resort, Caesars and Bally’s have been pulled after they failed to generate enough revenue to cover vendor fees, according to PressofAtlanticCity.com.
Games such as “Danger Arena,” were rolled out last year in an attempt to draw millennials into casinos. Though gamblers born from the early 1980s and on made up 71 percent of people playing the skill games, it wasn’t enough to make them viable.
A Caesars official called the experiment with skill-based games “a learning experience” and noted that people seeking out the games have to find them among 1,500 slot machines.
Tropicana 5th New Jersey casino to get Internet gambling permit Press of Atlantic City - Tropicana Casino and Resort became the fifth casino to receive an Internet gambling permit in the state of New Jersey today.
The state began issuing permits last month with Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa becoming the first Atlantic City casino to be […]
Atlantic City casinos meet deadline From iGaming Business
All twelve of the land-based casinos in Atlantic City have now notified the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement regarding what intra-state online gambling deals they have made or intend to sign.
According to a report from the Reuters news […]
Adelson’s Sands Bethlehem Fined for Underage Gambling Pennsylvania casino regulators approved fines Wednesday against the operator of Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem for three alleged incidents of visitors under age 21 on the gaming floor.
Sands Bethworks Gaming LLC faces fines totaling $39,000, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control […]