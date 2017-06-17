Some Casinos Pulling Skill Games Off Floors

Caesars’ first attempt to bring skill-based games to its Atlantic City casinos was apparently a flop, according to a report.

The 21 games placed at Harrah’s Resort, Caesars and Bally’s have been pulled after they failed to generate enough revenue to cover vendor fees, according to PressofAtlanticCity.com.

Games such as “Danger Arena,” were rolled out last year in an attempt to draw millennials into casinos. Though gamblers born from the early 1980s and on made up 71 percent of people playing the skill games, it wasn’t enough to make them viable.

A Caesars official called the experiment with skill-based games “a learning experience” and noted that people seeking out the games have to find them among 1,500 slot machines.

More at NJ.com