Castlevania Slot Machine from Konami

We speak with our friends from Konami about their new Castlevania Slot Machine!
Konami’s new Castlevania themed video slots had the front stage during the 2016 Global Gaming Expo, with a captivating display across it’s Concerto Crescent’s curved 43” cinematic game screen. This is a curved cabinet—one among several machines featured in the Concerto collection.
Konami stated that “Castlevania signals another iconic Konami IP release that we’re thrilled to bring to casinos around the world, with a truly captivating delivery on… a high-definition display,”.
Konami is bringing the adventure and valor of this classic video game to casinos with two premium debut themes, each featuring iconic heroes from the series as they venture through exciting new quests with fun slot play experiences.
Authentic art, animation, and music are found throughout, with multi-mystery bonus adventures that bring the legend of Castlevania to life.
