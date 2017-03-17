Colombia Set to Block Over 300 Online Gaming Sites

The Colombian Gaming Control Board (Coljuegos) is currently waiting for the Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications and the police to enforce the blocking of around 300 gaming websites which currently offer their services locally.
Among the sites which the government plans to block are PokerStars, bwin, Bet365, Playbet, Foxfoxbet, Betmotion and Casinobet365. According to the board online gaming laws will be toughened after legislation was passed in 2015 and 2016. Operators offering their services locally will now have to meet with a number of requirements including the obligation to pay a licensing fee of $600m pesos and must meet with a number of other strict legal and financial requirements as well.
According to local sources the government believes that while a number of operators could change domain name a number of sites could soon fall in with the new requirements so that they will be able to continue to offer their services locally.
Online Gambling Blocking in Quebec in Trouble In May, the Canadian province of Québec passed its budget bill, Bill 74, which is normally very boring to the average person, but this bill contained a twist that outraged a lot of people. Bill 74 authorized the province to require internet service providers (ISPs) to block any online […]
Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors.
On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
Australian Regulators “Wash Hands” on Online Gambling Apps Australia’s main online gambling licensing body has effectively washed its hands of the controversy over its licensees’ efforts to circumvent the nationwide ban on online in-play wagering.
Australia’s Interactive Gambling Act 2001 restricts in-play wagering to telephone or in-person […]