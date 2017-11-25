Columbia is Cranking Up its Online Gambling Expansion Intensely

Live Dealer games are the newest twist in terms of player engagement coming to the Columbian online gambling market. Licensed online gambling operators will not only soon be able to add Live Dealer casino games and other gaming products to their catalogue, but they will also be linked to global online poker bonuses as well as exchange betting.

South America is Enjoying Rapid Growth

Issued a little more than a week ago, this announcement spelt out significant developments after South America’s first regulating jurisdiction started making online gaming licenses available over the summer. The other new proposals included permissions for games live Live Dealer Baccarat, Blackjack, and Roulette, various random number generator, or RNG, related products like real money mobile slots for example, virtual sports, keno, and racing products.

The Barriers are Coming Down

Online Poker liquidity sharing would be allowed with operators in other markets under regulation, a fact which eliminates the former prevailing ring-fencced restrictions in the region that at least one of the Poker giants, PokerStars, specified as a reason for withdrawing from the market back in July.

A Precedent has been Set by the European Model

The dropping of the ringed fence started as a new idea for enlarging revenue in Europe, where the states which are members of the European Union, including France, Portugal, Spain, and Italy, have all undertaken to share Poker liquidity as some point in the new year. This model was cited by Coljuegos as reasoning for dropping the Columbian fence as well.

An Energetic Wager Scale

Additional surprisingly determined opportunities inserted into the decree include permissions which allow for the offering of wagers on global financial markets apart from indices or stocks from Columbia. Further final betting prohibitions would be on the performance of cryptocurrency and various political happenings, both of which are enjoying huge popularity worldwide.

As far as the current licensing climate is concerned, and its contemporaneous activity, Columbia issued four online gambling licenses just last month, with the Spanish Codere Apuestas becoming the fifth internet-based sports betting license recipient just a short while ago.

The Coljuegos Strategy Outlined

Juan B. Perez Hidalgo, the president of Coljuegos, had already expressed his hope for the issuance of a number of additional online licenses before the end of 2017. Spanish operator Luckia, and a Sportium joint venture from Cirsa, a Spanish operator, and the well-known bookmaker from the United Kingdom, Ladbrokes, being one of the anticipated licensees to come.

The Outlook for Columbia

Columbia looks very likely to be making its way headlong towards a divers and rapid expansion of its market, with the boost which the local government’s revenue will experience being a very motivating carrot at the end of a stick, and understandably so.

These amendments to the expansion of the Columbian online gambling market were very recently sent, and it looks like this country is on its way to embracing player-share pools, exchange betting, racing products, keno, and the action that Live Dealer games deliver.