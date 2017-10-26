Here Comes Pennsylvania Online Gambling at Last!

Pennsylvania is one step away from becoming the fourth state in the US with legal online poker and gambling.

The PA House passed a sweeping gaming package (H 271) on Thursday by a vote of 109-72. That came after the bill was amended and passed by the full Senate less than a day earlier.

The House actually took up the bill on Wednesday night, but procedure prevented it from coming up for a vote immediately.

The bill still must be signed by Gov. Tom Wolf to become law.

Pennsylvania would join New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware with legal online gambling.

The bill would legalize online slot machines, online table games and online poker. Here’s the part of the bill that deals with “interactive gaming.”

More at Online Poker Report

