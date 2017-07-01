Here Comes the “Stars Group”

Amaya shareholders have voted in favour of a proposal to rebrand the company as ’The Stars Group’.

Announced last month alongside its first-quarter results, the new name required approval from shareholders in order for the firm to push ahead with plans.

Amaya has now said that it expects the name to come into effect from August of this year and will coincide with the relocation of its head office to a new site in the Canadian city of Toronto.

Meanwhile, shareholders at the firm’s AGM also voted to approve continuance under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), with Amaya to become an Ontario corporation.

