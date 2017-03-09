Conservatives See Through Adelsons Self-serving RAWA

A poll at the recently held Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) found that efforts by Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson to ban online gambling at the federal level are highly unpopular.

The Institute for Liberty recently released the data from the high-profile conservative gathering that took place in February.

The IFL is a group whose mission is keeping government “from unnecessarily interfering in the daily lives of America’s entrepreneurs.”

Two of the questions posed to attendees had to do with online gambling. About 90 percent of respondents said they oppose efforts to ban state-regulated gambling. About the same number agreed that legislation to that end — the Restoration of America’s Wire Act (RAWA) — “is a violation of the Tenth Amendment and an example of crony capitalism.”

The poll comes amid renewed concerns about efforts to ban online gambling, possibly via RAWA.

