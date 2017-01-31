Could Trump Help Online Gambling?

This week’s news includes the state of New Jersey asking US President Trump to help their online gambling industry! Also, Antigua would like Trump to end their decade-long fight with America over Internet betting! And there is trouble in Canada where players have sued the Atlantic Lottery! This week’s special offer is from America’s Card Room!
Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors.
On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
New Jersey Asks Trump to Fight Online Gaming Ban The New Jersey General Assembly has issued a resolution to urge newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump to oppose efforts to reintroduce a ban on online gambling in the country.
New Jersey is just one of three states that currently offer some form of legalised internet gaming in the […]
Antigua Wants Trump to End Online Gambling Fight Antigua and Barbuda is optimistic that a Donald Trump Administration could finally lead to the end of a decade-long online gaming dispute with the United States.
According to a report from the Jamaica Observer, the island nation’s Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, believes that […]