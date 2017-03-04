Czech Online Gambling Blocking “Constitutional”

The Czech Constitutional Court has ruled that controversial laws regarding ISP-blocking of unlicensed online gambling websites are constitutional.
The regulations were introduced at the start of this year as part of major changes to laws regarding internet gaming in the Czech Republic.
Operators wishing to offer gambling services in the county must first obtain a licence or face prosecution from the national regulator and police.
Betting firms now also face tighter licensing processes, in addition to a new tax rate of 23% on gross gaming revenue for sports betting and lotteries and 35% for RNG casino games, on top of a standard 19% corporate tax rate.
The ISP-blocking policy was introduced by Czech billionaire Andrej Babis, but has proved somewhat controversial after ISPs stated their own concerns as to what such activities could have on their own business.
