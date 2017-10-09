“D” Day Coming for U.S. Sports Betting

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the New Jersey sports betting case on December 4th. At issue is the state’s attempt to repeal its own laws in order to legalize sports betting within its borders.
So far, the NCAA and the major North American pro sports leagues have turned back those efforts in federal court. They have done so by utilizing the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), a federal law that bans single-game sports wagering outside of Nevada.
However, the state of New Jersey won the right to appeal the case to the Supreme Court. The state is arguing that PASPA is unconstitutional, in that it forces states to keep laws on the books, even if they move to change them. (The state has a prohibition on sports betting in place; the law passed attempted to lift that ban.)
