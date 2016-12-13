GET FREE PLAY ON DECK THE HALLS!

Deck the Halls is a 5 reel, 30 line, 300 coin slot where the multiple paylines and bonus game increase your chances of winning.

The Deck the Halls symbol is a wild, multiplier and the Bells symbol is a scatter. 3 or more Bells symbols scattered anywhere on the 5 reels activates the Free Spins bonus game.

You can win 10 free spins during the bonus game and all wins during the free spins are doubles.

You can watch our review for the Deck the Halls online slot from Microgaming on our YouTube channel, plus find many more online slot reviews there!

You can also play free slots when you visit any of these links below: