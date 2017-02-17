Diamond Dual Roulette from Interblock

We speak with the Interblock team about their exciting new Diamond Dual Roulette game!
Interblock says that Diamond Dual Roulette offers “…multi-game and multi-play functionality, allowing players to play two Roulette games on the same screen, at the same time.
The Dual Roulette game consists of two different colored Roulette generators times to work in concert with one another. This allows players to wager on both wheels with no interruption in the betting process.
The Diamond Dual Roulette game features both single and double-zero Roulette wheels, simultaneous multi-game and multi-play functionality, an intuitive wagering experience, and an available “Golden Chip” side bet!
