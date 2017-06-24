Do or Die Time for New Jersey Sports Betting

Thursday was an important day for the future of sports betting in New Jersey and the rest of the United States. But we won’t know what happened until Monday.

The US Supreme Court justices met on Thursday to consider a number of cases for a possible appeal. Among them was Christie vs. NCAA et al — better known as the NJ sports betting case.

SCOTUS held a conference on Thursday. One topic was whether to hear the appeal in the ongoing federal case involving sports betting and the state of New Jersey (represented by Gov. Chris Christie in the name of the case).

New Jersey is arguing that it should be able to allow sports betting within its borders, something a federal law — PASPA — prohibits (at least according to court rulings so far.) The state is arguing that PASPA is unconstitutional and violates the Tenth Amendment (states’ rights). The plaintiffs — the NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL — have fought New Jersey in court to stop it from legalizing sports betting.

The result of the case will not be known until Monday morning.

