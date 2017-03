Divine Fortune Online Slot from NetEnt

You can play the Divine Fortune slot online for free , along with hundreds of othergames!

Greek mythology is back on the slot reels!

The Divine Fortune online slot brings Pegasus, Minotaurs, Griffiths, and the Medusa to online slots!

The Divine Fortune Slot features 5 Reels and 20 Paylines, with a progressive jackpot.

It comes with Wild and Scatter Symbols, Free Spins, a Bonus Round, and it’s available for Mobile Gaming.

