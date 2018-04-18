DoubleDown Says Washington State Lawsuit “Unusual”
Korean social casino game operator DoubleUGames said on April 15 that a lawsuit filed against its US affiliate Doubledown Interact would have limited impact.
DoubleUGames’ statement came after a class action suit was filed against four social casino game companies including DDI in Washington on April 12, following a court ruling on March 28 terming operations of US-based Big Fish Casino as illegal online gambling as per state law.
“We believe that the ruling of the Ninth Circuit of US Court of Appeals on Big Fish Casino is quite unusual,” the company said in a statement, citing four previous cases that all rejected gambling claims.
More at The Investor
- New York Lawsuit to Stop Fantasy Sports The constitutionality of a new law legalizing and regulating daily fantasy sports in New York is being challenged in court, according to the group Stop Predatory Gambling.
According to SPG, a group of New York citizens filed a lawsuit with the New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday. […]
- Washington State Sues Play Money Casinos In Washington State, class action lawsuits have been filed against four social gaming sites in which the operators are alleged to have violated state law by charging customers to compete in play money casino games. Those followed suit on a case against online site Big Fish Casino that […]
- Tribal Gaming not allowed to intervene in New York case Biz Journals - The latest ruling in the ongoing battle of the legality of a casino in downtown Buffalo was made but resolution of the eight-year-old case doesn’t seem any closer.
A motion made by the National Indian Gaming Commission to intervene and be a party to the lawsuit by […]