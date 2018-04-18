DoubleDown Says Washington State Lawsuit “Unusual”

Korean social casino game operator DoubleUGames said on April 15 that a lawsuit filed against its US affiliate Doubledown Interact would have limited impact.

DoubleUGames’ statement came after a class action suit was filed against four social casino game companies including DDI in Washington on April 12, following a court ruling on March 28 terming operations of US-based Big Fish Casino as illegal online gambling as per state law.

“We believe that the ruling of the Ninth Circuit of US Court of Appeals on Big Fish Casino is quite unusual,” the company said in a statement, citing four previous cases that all rejected gambling claims.

