DraftKings & FanDuel: Fantasy Sports Merger Issues

Players have been anticipating the rumored merger between fantasy sports giants DraftKings and FanDuel for many months. Now, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission may throw a wrench into the deal. Also, fantasy news from Germany.
Pending Fantasy Sports Merger Begs Question Now that the two largest online daily fantasy sports sites are back in the news—nearing a deal to merge into a company drawing $100 million in revenue, according to the Wall Street Journal—it’s a good time to answer a nasty, nagging question: Are these sites legal?
Because the […]
Fantasy Sports Pay $12 Million for “Deceptive Ads” in New York The country’s two leading online daily fantasy sports companies are paying out big — in fines to the state. FanDuel and DraftKings on Tuesday agreed to pay $6 million each to settle lawsuits from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleging they engaged in false and deceptive advertising […]
DraftKings Merger with FanDuel Discussed DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said that a possible merger between his company and FanDuel is a "very interesting idea" that could add value for shareholders and provide customers with a better service at a better cost.
But he declined to rate the chances of it happening after recent […]