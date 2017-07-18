DraftKings & FanDuel Merger Implodes

The anticipated merger between fantasy giants FanDuel and DraftKings has officially been called off, leaving some to wonder about the future of the companies. Also, we’re covering stories from industry icon Calvin Ayre, and gambling news out of Ireland. This week’s special offer is from Drake Casino.
